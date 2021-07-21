Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

