Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $260.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.06 million to $265.90 million. ExlService posted sales of $222.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 1,425 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,767 and have sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ExlService by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

