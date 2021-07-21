Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.80 Million

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report sales of $88.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.20 million to $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $366.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.03 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 58,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.99.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

