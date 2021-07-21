Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.