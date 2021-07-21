Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for (INGA) (INGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of (INGA) (AMS: INGA) recently:

7/14/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/9/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/8/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/8/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.40 ($14.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

