Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) PT at $136.00

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $503,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $217,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

