Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $108.14

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD remained flat at $$128.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,154. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.67. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Wright sold 287,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $1,600,734.45. Insiders have sold 573,873 shares of company stock worth $36,365,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

