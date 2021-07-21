Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $21.25

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

