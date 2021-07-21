Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $23.29

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 15,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.