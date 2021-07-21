Analysts Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT at $22.20

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.