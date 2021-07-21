Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $38.40

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.73 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

