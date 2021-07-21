Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $43.67

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

