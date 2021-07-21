Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$32.89

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE SSRM opened at C$19.67 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

