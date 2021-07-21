Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,290

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

Several analysts have recently commented on STJ shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,519 ($19.85). The company had a trading volume of 603,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,460. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,554 ($20.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.