Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock worth $69,859,380 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 181.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

