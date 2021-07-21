Analyzing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 1.67% 8.84% 1.55% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 1.73 $49.07 million $1.22 92.86 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.72 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.01

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

