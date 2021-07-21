Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,650. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

