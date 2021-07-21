Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.95.

NYSE ANTM opened at $389.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.59. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

