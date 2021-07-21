APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

