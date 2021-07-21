Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $892.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 109,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

