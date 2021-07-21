Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMTI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.15. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

