Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.08. Apria shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,899 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on APR. began coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The company has a market cap of $902.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

