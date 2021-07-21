AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 50,662 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

