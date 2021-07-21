AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 924,555 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2,503.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,366. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

