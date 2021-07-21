AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.28 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 208.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,640,091.87. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

