AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 299.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of EchoStar worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

