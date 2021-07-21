AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,951 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.