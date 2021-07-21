AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 166,969 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $12,321,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

