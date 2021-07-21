Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON ARBB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 969 ($12.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.66. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market cap of £145.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

