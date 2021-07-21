argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in argenx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in argenx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $310.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

