Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.16. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

