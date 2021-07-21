Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.57 Million in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 112,989 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -996.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

