Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.72 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

