Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,964 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

