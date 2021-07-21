Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Man Group plc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 45,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.