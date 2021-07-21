Artis REIT to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.88 million for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

