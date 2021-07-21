Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.80. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

