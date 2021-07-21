ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY opened at $328.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $347.26.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.