Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

