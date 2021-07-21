Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,862 ($24.33). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53), with a volume of 423,395 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AML shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,948.89.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Also, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders purchased 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last quarter.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

