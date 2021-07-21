Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

