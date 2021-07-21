Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 426,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 904,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 692,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

