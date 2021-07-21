ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATIP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.