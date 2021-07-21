Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACBI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

