AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

ATRC stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,125. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

