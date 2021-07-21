Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,896. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

