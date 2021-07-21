Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $63,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

