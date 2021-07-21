Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA cut Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

