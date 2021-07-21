Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 998,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,021. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

