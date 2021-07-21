Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Trading Down 1.3%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.01. Approximately 89,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 77,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 159.0% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.